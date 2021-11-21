Insider Selling: Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) EVP Sells 15,625 Shares of Stock

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Air Lease stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 3.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Air Lease by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

