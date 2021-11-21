Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Sells 7,385 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CWST opened at $86.88 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.66.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

