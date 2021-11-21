Insider Selling: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Insider Sells 17,526 Shares of Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HGV opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

