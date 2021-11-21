Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO Sells $1,375,630.08 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total value of $1,375,630.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $321.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.53. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.89 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.