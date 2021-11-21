Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) EVP Sells $526,729.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $526,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LFUS opened at $321.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.89 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.