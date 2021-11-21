Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) EVP Sells $526,729.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $526,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
LFUS opened at $321.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.89 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.
Littelfuse Company Profile
Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.
