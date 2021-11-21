Insider Selling: Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) President Sells $315,532.14 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $315,532.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $22,929,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $3,465,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

