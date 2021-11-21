Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells 10,847 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $160.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

