Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells 33,358 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $1,073,126.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $1,111,221.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,079,464.88.

On Friday, September 17th, Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98.

Shares of SFIX opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -285.77 and a beta of 1.81. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

