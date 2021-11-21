Insider Selling: The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Sells $70,500.00 in Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Christian Arntsen sold 6,000 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $70,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SCX opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.68.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 60.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 2.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

