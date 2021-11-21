Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.43, for a total value of C$11,343.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,429 shares in the company, valued at C$23,074,951.47.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.42, for a total value of C$11,242.00.

TIH opened at C$112.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.32 billion and a PE ratio of 29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$108.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.47. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$84.61 and a 52 week high of C$113.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TIH shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.61.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.