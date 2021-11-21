Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells $29,416.75 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $106.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.27.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

