Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells $29,416.75 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ UMBF opened at $106.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.27.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
UMB Financial Company Profile
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
