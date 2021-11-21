Insured Finance (INFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.39 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $24,445.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00070409 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00077177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00090465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.85 or 0.07287572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,981.11 or 0.99754938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,140,769 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

