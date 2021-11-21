International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 203.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in International Bancshares by 2,465.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.23. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.