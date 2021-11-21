International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 14th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ICAGY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 646,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICAGY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

