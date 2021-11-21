International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $150.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

