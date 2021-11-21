Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.92.

ITPOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. 153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.95. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 33.26%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

