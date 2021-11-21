Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $730.00 at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $640.00 to $730.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $692.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.12. Intuit has a 12-month low of $337.72 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

