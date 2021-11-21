Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU traded up $63.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $692.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,615,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,651. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $581.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a one year low of $337.72 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.