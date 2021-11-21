Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Stake Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 42.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,395 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $14,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

