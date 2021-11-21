Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DBV opened at $25.37 on Friday. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

Get Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund alerts:

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.