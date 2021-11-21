Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of DBV opened at $25.37 on Friday. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
