Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.46% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 376.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,080,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $153.35 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $154.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.95.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

