Invesco Ltd. Purchases 359,820 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,582,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 359,820 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $25,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 105,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52,925 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,069,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 181,781 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 56.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 462.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 76,175 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.98. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

