Invesco Ltd. Sells 19,268 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,268 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $26,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,943 shares of company stock worth $2,074,458. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

