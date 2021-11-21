Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the October 14th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISDX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.53. 88,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,583. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 88.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 123,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 223.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 83,611 shares in the last quarter.

