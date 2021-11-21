Investors Purchase High Volume of Silicon Motion Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,771 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 493% compared to the average volume of 805 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $69.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,293,000 after acquiring an additional 92,242 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $94,755,000 after buying an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,202.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

