Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

CSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $108.19.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,028.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

