iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the October 14th total of 218,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iPower during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in iPower by 38.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

iPower stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 90,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,609. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47. iPower has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that iPower will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

