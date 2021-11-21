iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

