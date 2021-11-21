iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the October 14th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,712,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $72.94 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.