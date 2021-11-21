iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DMXF traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $70.43. 16,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,130. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $72.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,883,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000.

