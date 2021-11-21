iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.45 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 60,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 69,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.