iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.09% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $42,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $67.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $63.64. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.