Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a dividend on Monday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.88. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. Analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Unibanco stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.