iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

ITOS stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 1.93.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $966,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,872 shares of company stock worth $12,227,857 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

