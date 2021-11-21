J. M. Smucker (SJM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SJM opened at $124.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

