Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $139.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.62.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $146.42 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $148.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day moving average of $136.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

