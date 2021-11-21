Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

J stock opened at $146.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $148.86.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.