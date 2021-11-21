James F. Oneil Buys 25,000 Shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Stock

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) CEO James F. Oneil acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OEG opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $168.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.79. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 73.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEG. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

