Jane Huang Sells 1,500 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total value of $559,170.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total value of $2,387,760.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Jane Huang sold 12,901 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,620,364.14.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Jane Huang sold 542 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26.
BGNE opened at $364.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.75. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $219.20 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.33.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,901,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter worth about $22,444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.89.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
