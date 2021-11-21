Jane Huang Sells 1,500 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total value of $559,170.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total value of $2,387,760.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Jane Huang sold 12,901 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,620,364.14.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jane Huang sold 542 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26.

BGNE opened at $364.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.75. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $219.20 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.33.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,901,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter worth about $22,444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.89.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

