Jane M. Cronin Acquires 300 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TDG opened at $631.84 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $517.37 and a one year high of $688.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $633.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $695.56.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

