Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 15,440 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,548 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $131,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $7,399,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 306.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,441,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,758,004. The stock has a market cap of $960.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Bank of America upped their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock worth $716,605,170 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

