Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 76,911 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,911 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $117,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 228,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,415. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.68. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $73.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

