Jarvis+ Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $413,625.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $413,625.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00221220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00089140 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.