Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.36.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $128.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,536 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

