JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,129,600 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the October 14th total of 1,458,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,419.7 days.

Shares of JDHIF stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. JD Health International has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health and wellness products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network.

