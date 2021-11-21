Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give home24 (ETR:H24) a €23.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on home24 (ETR:H24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on home24 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on home24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

ETR:H24 opened at €14.37 ($16.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.15. home24 has a 1 year low of €10.49 ($11.92) and a 1 year high of €26.86 ($30.52). The company has a market capitalization of $417.41 million and a P/E ratio of -15.84.

home24 Company Profile

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

