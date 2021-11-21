Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give home24 (ETR:H24) a €23.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on home24 (ETR:H24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on home24 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on home24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

ETR:H24 opened at €14.37 ($16.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.15. home24 has a 1 year low of €10.49 ($11.92) and a 1 year high of €26.86 ($30.52). The company has a market capitalization of $417.41 million and a P/E ratio of -15.84.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

