Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Diageo plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Diageo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.75.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

NYSE DEO opened at $208.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average of $194.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $210.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

