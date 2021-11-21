Jennifer Wuamett Sells 7,200 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $221.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $150.55 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.03 and a 200 day moving average of $204.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.84.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

