JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.54.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $24,923,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after buying an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 1,118,892 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.