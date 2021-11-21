JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.68 million.JFrog also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.010 EPS.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.98 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $73.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FROG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.57.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JFrog by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JFrog by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JFrog by 147.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

